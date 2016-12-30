Sheriff: Man hit by train in Union Co.

The Union County Sheriff said a man was struck by a train on Friday.

The victim was reportedly traveling on foot near Fishdam Avenue and King Kennedy Street around 8:45 p.m. when he was hit by a train.

Sheriff David Taylor said the man was airlifted to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.