No charges after girl with autism killed in crash on NC highway

Mission Hospital said a six-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car on Dec. 30 in Black Mountain.

Police said Israel Wilson ran out into traffic around 7:30 p.m. and was hit by a vehicle traveling west on U.S. 70.

She was transported via EMS to Mission Hospital in critical condition. Israel died on Dec. 31 at 2:50 p.m., according to hospital officials.

Mission Health released this statement on Israel's passing on Monday:

We are in close contact with the family of Israel Wilson, a beautiful and dynamic 6-year-old little girl. Our gifted caregivers are providing support and care to Israel and her loving family at this critical time. Israel's grandmother, Melissa Edwards, speaking on behalf of her family said, 'Israel was our angel and Was so loved. She had the most incredible smile and loved to dance and twirl and sing in her own special way. Israel was a kindergartner at Estes Elementary in the PEP program and would spend hours on her iPad learning and studying many languages.' With Israel’s passing, the family honored her legacy through organ donation. And during this most difficult time, the family asks for privacy as they grieve.

After an investigation, police said Israel, a special needs child with autism, ran from the Goodwill store to a sidewalk on Highway 70. Her mother reportedly fell while running after her.

Investigators said Israel was struck by a Toyota Corolla while abruptly trying to cross the road. The driver was not violating any motor vehicle laws and did what he could to avoid the accident.

No charges will be filed in the case.

Penland Funeral Home in Swannanoa is handling arrangements for Israel's services. A visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday followed by a funeral at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The funeral home said they are accepting donations to pay for Israel to be laid to rest.

