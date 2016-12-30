Search continues for suspect in deadly Greenville Co. hit-and-run

Troopers said they are searching for a Nissan Altima similar to this one. (Source: SCHP)

Authorities are still seeking the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that claimed a woman's life on Dec. 30.

Troopers said the collision occurred just before 11 p.m. on Anderson Road near East Wilburn Avenue.

According to Coroner Parks Evans, 58-year-old Pamela Regina Carson of Anderson Road in Greenville was attempting to cross Anderson Road towards her residence when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Sadly, Carson succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The coroner said the vehicle involved in the crash did not stop, but continued to drive after hitting her. The collision is currently being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and SC Highway Patrol as a hit-and-run.

The coroner said an autopsy revealed that Carson died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Troopers identified the suspect vehicle as a jade Nissan Altima. The vehicle may have damage to the right front and passenger side.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 864-241-1000 (option 1).

