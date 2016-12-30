Missing man: Family teams up with Upstate woman for the search

An Upstate family said their loved one has vanished without a trace. Investigators said 33-year-old Charles D. Garrett was last seen walking from a residence on the 100 block of Capital Way in Anderson on Oct 2 at 7:30 p.m. He was reportedly heading toward Highway 24 and was last seen in early October.

"I love my brother and I'm upset he's missing," Garrett's brother said. "The hardest part of it is my mom is having to deal with this day by day not knowing," Daniel Garrett said.

Daniel Garrett explained he heard there may have been an altercation where Charles Garrett lived. That's when he left his home and started to walk down Highway 14. Since then, his family, with the help of a woman who knows exactly what they're going through, have searched the area for more than three months.

Kelly Johnson searched for her brother, Mitchell Gibson, for half of a year until his body was found in Lake Russell. She never stopped searching and now wants to do the same for Garrett's family. "I reached out to Daniel when they started just because I had been there and you don't know what resources are available without help. There's a huge gap between what you know and what you can do, and what people can help you do, and helping him to bridge that gap will help him get his answers faster," Johnson said.

Daniel Garrett has been down this road before, his sister went missing several years back and was never found. He wants this time to be different.

"It's hard for anyone who hasn't lost someone mysteriously to understand to know how hard it is on you because it never goes away. It's always there, it's in the back of your mind."

Together Garrett and Johnson have put together search parties to look for "Darby." They say there's one person he would never leave behind. "He loved his daughter more than I've seen anyone love anyone. He wouldn't leave her or my grandmother," Austin Garrett, Charles' nephew said.

"Make sure people remember the ones who are gone, the ones we can't find and the ones who still need answers," Johnson said.

Garrett was wearing a white or tan shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

If anyone knows where Mr. Garrett can be located please contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.