Henderson Co. deputies seize large quantity of drugs in bust

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said two people are facing charges after a drug bust on Thursday.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant on Gilliam Mountain Road that resulted in the seizure of 638 grams of marijuana, 10.5 grams of cocaine, 60 dosage units of 30 milligram Percocet, 19 dosage units of 10 milligram Oxycodone, a rifle and four handguns including one with an altered serial number.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Lashonda Lorraine Clayton and signed warrants for 29-year-old Mackell Charvarius Williams.

Clayton is charged with trafficking opiates, conspiracy to traffic opiates, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to sell cocaine, possession with intent to distribute opiates, conspiracy to sell opiates, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, altering or removing gun serial number and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams has not yet been located but deputies said he is facing similar charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

