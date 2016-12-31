Troopers: Accused burglar sought after fleeing scene and crashin - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Accused burglar sought after fleeing scene and crashing in Anderson Co.

Scene of Anderson Co. crash on Hwy 76. (FOX Carolina/ 12/31/16) Scene of Anderson Co. crash on Hwy 76. (FOX Carolina/ 12/31/16)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers say an accused burglar is on the loose following a crash Saturday morning.

The call came in at 6:34 a.m.

Troopers on the scene said a burglar was attempting to flee the scene when he crashed on Hwy 76 and 2nd Street. Injuries were reported in the collision.

The driver reportedly got a way, but a helicopter was also on scene assisting in the search. Deputies searched a nearby creek for the driver, but had no luck there.

Stay with us for more on this developing story.

