Mommy Matters On FOX: A healthy start to 2017

Upstate dietitian, Wendie Schneider also known as The Pantry Doctor, said a lot of her clients who are new or expectant mothers are all facing a similar struggle: finding the right foods to power them through the day.

"Snacking is okay, but mom's may find themselves snacking on their kids food or goldfish or grabbing whatever is convenient and it might not have all the nutrients in it that they need so then they find themselves not having enough energy. So snacking is good, especially if they are breast feeding but getting the right snacks in the right times throughout the day to give them that energy to keep going," said Schneider.

Schneider said when choosing the right foods to fuel your body everyone should keep a few things in mind.

"Make sure you get enough protein, make sure you get enough fats, make sure you get enough color in your diet. I am big on a daily dose of greens," said Schneider.

For her clients who are taking care of little ones, Schneider suggested easy snacks like kale chips and avocado toast. She also suggested preparing food like sweet potato fries that children enjoy too.

Local maternity consultant and owner of Your Milk Shoppe, Amber Michels, said that is a piece of advice she passes along too.

"If you prepare food that you and your child will love, you're really preparing yourself to be a success throughout the day," said Michels.

Michels also said when it comes to her clients one thing she passes along about nutrition is that it's about practicing self care and self love.

"It is not about how to drop 10 lbs. in 10 days, it's about nourishing yourself everyday so you can be the best version of yourself as a woman, as a mother, as a wife," said Michels.

