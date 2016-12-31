Police: Homeless man assaulted officers after disturbance at outdoor ice rink

Police in Spartanburg said a man who appeared to be intoxicated faces multiple charges after refusing to leave the downtown ice skating rink, spitting on and assaulting officers and damaging a patrol car Friday night.

Police said the incident happened at the outdoor ice rink on Morgan Square just before 7 p.m.

An officer was approached by an ice rink staff member and alerted that a man was bumping into children and other skaters on the ice and seemed intoxicated, per police reports.

Police identified the man as 40-year-old Donnie Harvell, a deaf homeless man who officers had encountered before.

Police said they could smell alcohol on Harvell.

A private citizen who knew sign language assisted police in asking Harvell to leave, but according to police reports, he clung to the ice rink wall in defiance.

Police arrested Harvell and charged him with public disorderly conduct. Reports state Harvell spat at one of the officers and kicked another officer who placed him in a patrol car multiple times. Police said Harvell also kicked out the rear passenger window of the patrol car.

On the ride to jail, police said Harvell continued to kick at the interior of the car and further damage the vehicle.

Harvell was charged with two counts of public disorderly conduct, two counts of damaging public property, and one count of assault and battery third degree.

