Spartanburg police ask for hep identifying accused computer thief

Spartanburg police have asked for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing computers from the Dorman Centre Walmart.

Police said the man entered the store on Dec. 23 just before 7:30 p.m. and went to the electronics section, where he forcibly removed two display model laptop computers. The man then left the store without paying for the machines.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Investigator Gallman at 864-415-2532 or make a confidential call the Tip Line at 864-573-0000 and reference case number C16120818.

