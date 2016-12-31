Wet weather kicks off the New Year

Sunday will start the year 2017 off with chilly temperatures and scattered light showers. For the rest of the day we'll only see spotty rain with clouds and temps in the 40s.

Rain will continue to funnel in from the west and south, bringing pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall mainly to parts of the Upstate. Mountain towns will likely get a good bit of rain as well. In total, Sunday can see anywhere between a tenth of an inch to half an inch of rainfall across the area.

As Monday approaches, look for rain to become more widespread and heavier in nature. Wet weather will likely stick around well into the work week with Wednesday being the first dry day in the 7-Day forecast.

