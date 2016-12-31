Clemson Tigers shut out Ohio State, will face Alabama in national championship rematch

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates his touchdown run with teammates against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Clemson Tigers hit the field to warm up before the game (Dec. 31, 2016)

Clemson QB Deshaun Watson hits the field to warm up prior to the game (FOX Caroline/ Dec. 31, 2016)

The Clemson Tigers returned to the stadium where they lost the national championship game to Alabama in January and punched their ticket to a rematch in Tampa in 2017, after pummeling Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs Semifinals on New Year’s Eve.

The Tigers and Buckeyes met in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Ohio State had first possession of the ball, going three and out. Clemson's first drive ended in an interception. Ohio State's Gareon Conley took Deshaun Watson's pass intended for Mike Williams after Williams took a spill on the turf. The drive ended with a failed field goal attempt from Tyler Durbin.

Tigers would draw first blood as Greg Huegel completed a 45-yard field goal with 9:18 remaining in the first quarter.

Watson would run in the first touchdown of the night for the Tigers with a little more than 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter, completing the trek into the end zone after Hunter Renfrow was pushed out of bounds near the goal line.

Clemson had ten unanswered points on the board at the conclusion of the first quarter. The Tigers also completed 113 total yards in the first quarter, compared to Ohio State's 48.

Midway in the second half, Watson launched a 40-plus yard missile intended for Renfrow in the end zone, at the conclusion of an 8-play drive, but the Buckeyes' Malik Booker intercepted.

With 2:21 left in the first half, Watson fired another missile into the end zone, this time connecting with CJ Fuller. The officials threw a flag on the play against the Buckeyes for roughing the passer.

Tigers were leading 17-0 at halftime with 275 total yards compared to Ohio State's 89.

"The most meaningless thing in the world is the score at halftime," Head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters at halftime. "That's a good football team. We need to finish."

Early in the third quarter, Clemson's Kendall Joseph forced OSU's Mike Weber to fumble and the Tigers' Christian Wilkins picked up the loose ball. The Tigers were able to make it down to the one yard line before being pushed back to the 15 and Huegel was unable to score a field goal.

Late in the third quarter, Deshaun Watson added another touchdown to the board after a seven-yard run.

With ten and a half minutes left on the clock, OSU's Curtis Samuel got loose and made a 64-yard run before Clemson's defense caught up to him. Quarterback JT Barrett would end up getting sacked on the third down but would make one more throw on fourth down, which was intercepted by Clemson's Van Smith for an 86-yard return. Wayne Gallman would cap off the short drive by putting another touchdown on the board for Clemson.

Clemson shut out Ohio State 31- and will advance to face Alabama in the national championship game in Tampa, FL on Jan. 9, 2017. Alabama defeated Washington 24-7 Saturday night in the Peach Bowl.

