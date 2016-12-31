Driver charged with DUI after New Year's Eve crash sends 4 to hospital

One of the cars damaged in the wreck. (Jan 2, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Greer police said a man has been charged after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard sent four people to the hospital late Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 14 just before 11 p.m. and involved four vehicles, Lt. Jimmy Holcombe said.

Four people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

John McIntyre was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury, Holcombe said.

Southbound lanes of Wade Hampton Boulevard were closed off as police investigated and worked to clear the wreckage.

Police believe Mclntyre ran a red light and struck one vehicle, sending it crashing into two others.

Police said the driver in the vehicle that was struck suffered critical life threatening injuries. A passenger in the car also suffered serious injuries. A family member set up a GoFundMe page for the two victims.

Two people from one of the other vehicles were also taken to the hospital.

