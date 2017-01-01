Coroner identifies Upstate woman hit and killed in Greenville Co.

Troopers said a woman was killed while sitting in the road just after midnight Sunday (FOX Carolina: 1/1/17).

A female pedestrian has died after being struck by a car, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened just after midnight Sunday on East North Street at Greenwood Drive in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the collision is being ruled an accident. The woman was reportedly sitting in the road when the accident happened.

The coroner identified the victim as 69-year-old Diana Wells Gilbert of Greenville. According to the report, Gilbert was in the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators said the driver of the car was not injured. The driver did stop after striking the pedestrian and waited for emergency crews to arrive on scene.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

