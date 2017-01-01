8 people displaced after fire at Greenville Co. mobile home park

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, the fire broke out at 920 West Lee Road in Greenville County at Lee Road Mobile Park.

Lieutenant Cary Cromer with the Wade Hampton Fire Department said three families and a total of eight people were displaced as a result of the fire at a multi-family home.

We're told no one was injured in the blaze and everyone was asleep when it broke out. The Red Cross came in to assist the families.

Cromer told us two rooms were affected by water damage and a third room was destroyed by the blaze.

Cromer said it appears fireworks may have been the cause but the fire is still under investigation.

