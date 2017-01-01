Upstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2017

Kamaria Elaine was the first baby born at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on the first day of 2017 (FOX Carolina: 1/1/17).

Several Upstate hospitals have welcomed the first babies born in the new year.

AnMed Health Women's and Children's Hospital: Hospital officials said the first baby of the new year was born at 7:25 a.m. Sunday. Anaya Patel was born to parents Dhaval and Sonal Patel of Central. She weighed 9 lbs.

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital: Hospital officials said its first baby of the new year was born at 6:12 a.m. Sunday. No other details were available.

Greenville Memorial Hospital: Greenville Health System officials said its first baby of the new year was born at 12:27 a.m. The baby girl weighed in at 6 lbs., 8.4 oz and measured 19 1/4 in. long.

Spartanburg Regional Medical Center: Hospital officials said its first baby of the new year was born at 2:36 a.m. on Sunday. The baby girl, Kamaria Elaine, was born to mom Danielle Parks. Kamaria weighed 6 lbs., 5 oz. Two other babies arrived shortly after Kamaria at 5:25 a.m. and 6:02 a.m.

Another family welcomed a bundle of joy on New Years. Baby Carson Meeks was born to Ashley and Neil Meeks at about 9:40 p.m. at St. Francis Eastside Hospital in Greenville. The baby was 8 lbs., 7 oz. and measured 21 1/2 in. long.

