Clemson Tigers invite fans to welcome them home from Arizona Sunday night

The Clemson Tigers are expected to return to campus around 8 p.m. on Sunday night following the team's win in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

The team tweeted out an invite to the public inviting people to welcome them home in the West End Zone.

The Tigers shut out Ohio State in Saturday's match-up, 31-0.

The Tigers will face Alabama in the National Championship title game on Monday, January 9th. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

