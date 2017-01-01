Clemson Tigers invite fans to welcome them home from Arizona Sun - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson Tigers invite fans to welcome them home from Arizona Sunday night

Posted: Updated:
File/FOX Carolina File/FOX Carolina

The Clemson Tigers are expected to return to campus around 8 p.m. on Sunday night following the team's win in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

The team tweeted out an invite to the public inviting people to welcome them home in the West End Zone. 

The Tigers shut out Ohio State in Saturday's match-up, 31-0.

The Tigers will face Alabama in the National Championship title game on Monday, January 9th. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.