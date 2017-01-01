Wiring sparked fire displacing 24 at Greenville co. apartments

Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Sunday when a fire tore through an apartment building in Greenville County, according to firefighters.

The fire was reported sometime after 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Crestmont at Thornblade Apartments on Crestmont Way.

Boiling Springs, Greenville City, Pelham Batesville, and Wade Hampton fire departments were called to battle the blaze.

The fire was burning in the 700 building in the complex.

Boiling Springs Fire Chief Steve Graham said the building housed 28 apartments and 24 of those were occupied. Graham said firefighters were still working to get a total number of individuals displaced by the fire because some of the fire victims had not returned from holiday travels as of Sunday evening.

The fire marshal said investigators believed the fire started on a balcony and spread into the building's attic. Crews had to get control of the fire in the attic before attacking fires in individual units.

Just after 6 p.m. Graham said investigators were finally able to access the area and begin looking into what may have sparked the fire. On Wednesday, firefighters confirmed the fire was started when a loose wire shorted out on a light switch outside a second-floor balcony.

The American Red Cross was called to help after the fire forced people from the two dozen apartments from their homes according to a spokesman for the relief agency.

No one was hurt in the fire.

