Troopers: Driver charged with DUI after pickup overturns, woman ejected

Photo from the scene of the crash (Courtesy: Jack Logan)

Troopers said a Greer man faces several charges, including driving under the influence, after a pickup truck he was driving overturned Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Pleasantburg Drive at Chalmers Road.

Troopers said Gavin Schaaf, 28, was driving a 1999 Mazda pickup and lost control as he was turning right onto Chalmers Road. The truck flipped over and troopers said a passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger, a 24-year-old Simpsonville woman, was taken to the hospital.

Schaaf was charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury, driving under suspension, broken seal on an alcoholic beverage, and simple possession of marijuana.

