Daytime showers, heavy rain tonight, winter weather late week

Rainy weather will stick around for Monday and Tuesday, then colder air takes over for late week. There is a slight chance for snow on Thursday across the Upstate and mountains, but the forecast is still uncertain. We're also closely watching next weekend for a chance of wintry mix on Saturday.

Clouds and scattered showers stick around today, with highs reaching the mid-50s through the day. Tonight, heavier rain moves back in with lows near 50 degrees,

Tuesday will bring a big warm up ahead of our next cold front. Highs will get into the 60s with a chance for showers and a few t-storms Tuesday before skies clear Tuesday night.

Wednesday will shape up as the nicest day of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the Upstate sit near 60, while colder air pushes the upper 40s in the mountains.

A big rush of cold, windy conditions are expected for Thursday, with a chance for cold rain that could briefly changeover into a wintry mix or snow. Regardless of what kind of precipitation falls near you, lows Friday night will drop below freezing for everyone as skies clear. This means icy patches will be possible on roads Friday morning.

Friday looks to stay dry with sunshine, but cold, only reaching near 40 degrees.

