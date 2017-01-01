Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets married on New Year's Eve

Dale Jr posted a photo of himself and his bride on Twitter (Courtesy: Dale Earnhardt Jr/ Twitter)

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann tied the knot on New Year’s Eve.

Earnhardt posted photos of the happy couple on Twitter.

Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners pic.twitter.com/jepHaBiOGA — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 1, 2017

According to FOX Sports, the couple began dating in2009 and Earnhardt popped the question while visiting Germany in 2015.

The ceremony was held at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, NC. The property is owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, FOX Sports reports.

Fellow racecar driver Danica Patrick reportedly caught the bouquet after the ceremony.

Earnhardt is expected to return to the racetrack at the Daytona 500 in February after suffering a concussion in the 2016 season.

