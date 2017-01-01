Polk. Co deputies seek truck after home under construction destroyed, tools stolen

The truck was captured on camera at the property, deputies said (Courtesy: Polk. Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle sought in connection with a theft and suspicious fire at a house under construction.

Deputies said the incident happened at a house under construction on Lake Adger Road in the Sunny View Community in the early morning hours of Dec. 27.

Construction workers arrived at the home later that morning and called 911 after finding the home completely destroyed.

Captain Lowell Griffin said the structure was a total loss and that be multiple tools were missing from the site.

The loss is valued in excess of $300,000.00.

A truck was caught on camera at the property around the time of the fire. Deputies believe it is a white 1992 to 1996 year model Ford F-150 with a standard cab and damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information on this truck is asked to call 828-894-3001. Tipsters may earn a cash reward for information in the case.

