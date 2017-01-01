Power restored to over 700 Duke Energy customers in Greenville C - FOX Carolina 21

Power restored to over 700 Duke Energy customers in Greenville Co.

Over 700 without power in Travelers Rest (Source: Duke Energy outage map) Over 700 without power in Travelers Rest (Source: Duke Energy outage map)
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Nearly 720 Duke Energy customers were without power in Travelers Rest Sunday night.

The outage was reported shortly after 8 p.m.

At this time, officials have not yet released the cause of the outage.

Duke Energy restored power at about 10:30 p.m.

