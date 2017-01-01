Fire crews responding to house fire in McDowell Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Fire crews responding to house fire in McDowell Co.

Posted: Updated:
MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Fire crews are responding to a fully involved house fire in McDowell County.

The call came in shortly before 7:30 that a home on the 200 block of Wilkerson Way had caught flames, dispatch said.

The Sugar Hill Monford Cove Fire Department is on scene, responding to the blaze.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.