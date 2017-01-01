Fire crews responding to house fire in McDowell Co.

Fire crews are responding to a fully involved house fire in McDowell County.

The call came in shortly before 7:30 that a home on the 200 block of Wilkerson Way had caught flames, dispatch said.

The Sugar Hill Monford Cove Fire Department is on scene, responding to the blaze.

