Mother sees floral portrait of son featured in Rose Bowl Parade, nearly 1 year after his death

An Upstate family took a trip out west to honor their son and grandson for his gift of life to five organ recipients.

A float carrying Jacob McCollum’s “floragraph” was presented to a panel for judging as it sat atop the 2017 Donate Life Rose Bowl Parade float. His family got on a plane to Pasadena, California to participate in the annual parade and the events leading up to it, including the float judging.

This was the first time his mother laid her eyes on the floral portrait of her son who was killed in a dirt bike accident in February of 2016. He was 14 years old.

This is the ninth time a South Carolina organ donor has been honored on the Donate Life Rose Bowl Parade float.

Jacob was chosen out of 59 other donors from across the country for the honor.

His mother and grandfather were overwhelmed when they saw Jacob's face, in roses.

His mother Kimberly Gist said the following came to mind when she saw the floragraph for the first time: “Mixed feelings, happy feelings, missing him."

Jacob's family will be at the Rose Bowl Parade Monday in grandstand seats. The parade will take place at 11 a.m.

