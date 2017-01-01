Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Spartanburg

Multiple fire crews on scene of house fire in Spartanburg. (Jan 2, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Several fire crews responded to a fire in the city of Spartanburg Sunday night.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 11:15 p.m.

Fire officials said one person lived there, but was not home at the time. No injuries have been reported.

The fire reportedly occurred on Saint Andrews Street. The street was blocked off Sunday night as fire crews continued to fight the fire.

Officials say there was about three to four feet of clutter in the home.

The fire is under investigation.

