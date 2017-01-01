Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Spartanburg - FOX Carolina 21

Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Spartanburg

Posted: Updated:
Multiple fire crews on scene of house fire in Spartanburg. (Jan 2, 2017 FOX Carolina) Multiple fire crews on scene of house fire in Spartanburg. (Jan 2, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Multiple fire crews on scene of house fire in Spartanburg. (Jan 2, 2017 FOX Carolina) Multiple fire crews on scene of house fire in Spartanburg. (Jan 2, 2017 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Several fire crews responded to a fire in the city of Spartanburg Sunday night.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 11:15 p.m.

Fire officials said one person lived there, but was not home at the time. No injuries have been reported.

The fire reportedly occurred on Saint Andrews Street. The street was blocked off Sunday night as fire crews continued to fight the fire.

Officials say there was about three to four feet of clutter in the home.

The fire is under investigation.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.