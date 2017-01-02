Dispatch: Deputies on investigating robbery reported at Greer gas station

Dispatch: Deputies on investigating robbery reported at Greer ga - FOX Carolina 21

Posted: Updated:
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate a reported robbery at a Spartanburg County gas station late Sunday night, according to emergency dispatchers

Dispatch said deputies responded to the Li'l Cricket on SC 101 in Greer around 11:45 p.m.

The call came in as a robbery.

Deputies were at the scene investigating when a FOX Carolina photojournalist arrived early Sunday morning.

No other details have been released.

