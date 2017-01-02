Southern Connector goes purple, to donate portion of tolls to American Cancer Society

Toll booths on Interstate 185, the Southern Connector, in Greenville County will turn purple in January to promote cancer awareness and to support the American Cancer Society Relay For Life in Greenville, according to a news release from the American Cancer Society.

The lights in the toll plazas will be replaced with purple lights throughout the month.

On Tuesdays, toll booths and workers will also be decked out in purple and ten cents from each toll collected will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Purple is the universal color for all types of cancer and the official color adopted by the American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement.

The 2016 Southern Connector effort raised $7,000 for the organization.

"We are happy to support Relay For Life and share the importance of what the American Cancer Society does," said Southern Connector General Manager Peter Femia. "This is our company's opportunity to help save lives from cancer by taking our message to more people and raising more dollars to fund the fight. Together, our efforts can make a big difference.”

"We are thrilled to have the Southern Connector family partnering with the American Cancer Society Relay For Life in Greenville," said Kelly Jamerson, American Cancer Society community engagement director in the Greenville office. "Turning the toll plazas purple on this main route brings tremendous visibility to our American Cancer Society mission. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, educate people about how to reduce their risk for cancer or detect it early when it's the easiest to treat, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations."

The Southern Connector will be recognized for this year’s donation at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Greenville on May 19, 2017, at Greenville's Conestee Park.

