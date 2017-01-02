Asheville VA hospital opens Sleep Disorder Center

The Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the new Sleep Disorder Center.

The VA said the 4 bed center will be located on "3 East" and will be used for sleep studies and outpatient sleep disorder services.

Officials said the sleep studies previously had to be contracted out to other facilities in the community, but the new in-house Sleep Disorder Center will help VA doctors diagnose common sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, that can have major consequences for a person's overall health.

Officials said existing patients who are currently receiving continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) monitoring at the Asheville VA will also now be seen in the Sleep Disorder Center.

According to a news release, the Charles George VA Medical Center serves more than 47,000 veterans in Western North Carolina.

