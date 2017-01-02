Asheville VA hospital opens Sleep Disorder Center

The Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the new Sleep Disorder Center.
The VA said the 4 bed center will be located on "3 East" and will be used for sleep studies and outpatient sleep disorder services.
Officials said the sleep studies previously had to be contracted out to other facilities in the community, but the new in-house Sleep Disorder Center will help VA doctors diagnose common sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, that can have major consequences for a person's overall health.
Officials said existing patients who are currently receiving continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) monitoring at the Asheville VA will also now be seen in the Sleep Disorder Center.
According to a news release, the Charles George VA Medical Center serves more than 47,000 veterans in Western North Carolina.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
The Seneca Police Department said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Thursday.More >
The Seneca Police Department said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Thursday.More >
Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.More >
Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.More >
A South Carolina husband, wife and son have been charged with trafficking marijuana after authorities say they seized more than 63 pounds of pot worth an estimated $180,000.More >
A South Carolina husband, wife and son have been charged with trafficking marijuana after authorities say they seized more than 63 pounds of pot worth an estimated $180,000.More >
Deputies have made arrests in connection with a burglary and larceny incident in Walhalla in June.More >
Deputies have made arrests in connection with a burglary and larceny incident in Walhalla in June.More >
An Upstate woman has a message for other pet owners after her dog was bitten by a copperhead snake.More >
An Upstate woman has a message for other pet owners after her dog was bitten by a copperhead snake.More >
Deputies said a woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting and standoff early Friday morning in Spartanburg County.More >
Deputies said a woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting and standoff early Friday morning in Spartanburg County.More >
Two men were arrested after a fight outside Chiefs in Spartanburg Wednesday night, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.More >
Two men were arrested after a fight outside Chiefs in Spartanburg Wednesday night, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.More >
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >
The sheriff said 2 people were injured when a plane crashed near the Greenwood County Airport Friday morning.More >
The sheriff said 2 people were injured when a plane crashed near the Greenwood County Airport Friday morning.More >
BBQ & Blues Festival in Greenwood. (7/6/17)More >
BBQ & Blues Festival in Greenwood. (7/6/17)More >
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the former Cateechee Mill facility in Central.More >
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the former Cateechee Mill facility in Central.More >
The iconic 'Clemson House' sign was removed from the building on the Clemson University campus on July 6, 2017.More >
The iconic 'Clemson House' sign was removed from the building on the Clemson University campus on July 6, 2017.More >