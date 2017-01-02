Police investigate man's claims that he was beaten, robbed

Spartanburg police are investigating after a man claimed he was beaten and robbed along John B White Sr. Boulevard.

The victim told police the incident happened between Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 at the Corner Mart.

The victim told police he was shopping when a man he knew approached him and asked for money. When the man refused, the victim said he was hit in the head and fought back. When the fight ended, the suspect fled in a vehicle with the victim’s money, according to investigative reports.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

