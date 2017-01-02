Police investigating reports of assault at Spartanburg Marriott

Spartanburg police are investigating after a man was reportedly assaulted just after midnight on Jan. 1 at the Marriott on North Church Street.

Police said they met with the victim at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Per investigative reports, the victim suffered bruises on his face, swelling of the cheeks and jaw, and was unable to verbally give a full description of what happened due to his injuries.

The victim was able to nod responses in a question-answer format and provide short answers.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect: a male, roughly 50-years-old, who stool about 5’9 tall and weighed about 200 pounds. The man did not wear glasses and did not have facial hair.

Police have not yet identified the suspect, according to investigative reports.

