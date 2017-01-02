Police: Man charged with DUI after series of hit-and-run crashes - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man charged with DUI after series of hit-and-run crashes in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Deon Hill (Courtesy: Greenville County Detention Center ) Deon Hill (Courtesy: Greenville County Detention Center )
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police said a man has been charged with DUI and a list of charges after a series of crashes on Faris Road.

Police said the crashes happened on the morning of Dec. 30.

A yellow Ford Mustang reportedly sideswiped a car near the entrance to Cleveland First Baptist Church and did not stop. According to police reports, the driver continued to speed down Faris Road until he ran off road, went crashing into several trees, and then landing back on the roadway near Cleveland Street.

Police arrived to a find the Mustang badly damaged in the middle of the road and a male passenger with injuries in the vehicle, but the driver had fled on foot.

Another officer soon located the suspected driver, 34-year-old Deon Roydriguez Hill, and placed him under arrest.

Police said they later learned the passenger in the 2016 Mustang suffered a fractured neck and skull and may require surgery.

The occupants of the other vehicle that was struck also suffered minor injuries.

Hill was charged with driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury, hit and run with great bodily injury, hit and run with minor personal injury, fail to stop for police, and driving under suspension.

Hill is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a 30,647 bond.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.