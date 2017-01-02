Greenville police investigating after couple robbed at gunpoint on way to New Year's party

Greenville police are investigating after a man and woman were reportedly robbed at gunpoint while walking to a New Year’s Eve Party in the area of Dunbar and Jenkins Streets.

The victims, a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, reportedly told officers they parked on Dunbar Street and were walking to a house part of Casey Street when the robbery occurred.

The victims were carrying bottles of liquor and champagne when two men approached from behind and yelled for them to get on the ground, according to investigative reports. The suspects put a gun to the male victim’s head and the victims handed over a wallet and purse to the robbers. The robbers took the purse, the wallet, and the alcohol and fled in a dark-colored SUV being driven by an older woman.

The victims described the suspects as men in their late 20s or early 30s.

The vehicle the suspects fled in may have been a Ford Escape, police said.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

Police said they were notified that a similar robbery occurred on nearby Henry Street in Greenville County just prior to the Jenkins Street case.

