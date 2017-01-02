Reports: Woman repeatedly punched, clawed arresting deputy in Spartanburg Co.

A woman was arrested in Spartanburg County Sunday morning after punching and clawing at a deputy and damaging a patrol car, according to investigative reports.

The case began around 6:15 a.m. when a deputy responded to the Citgo on Chesnee Highway after a clerk had encountered a woman who had been crying hysterically in the parking lot and threatened to harm herself.

The deputy began searching the area looking for the woman and, according to investigative reports, found her in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Jones Road, where she was still crying hysterically. The deputy called for EMS but the woman, later identified as 21-year-old Emmanuel Rhodes, refused to be seen EMS and entered the hotel lobby.

The deputy also entered the lobby and said Rhodes received a phone call, which prompted her to begin screaming and cursing within earshot of the guest rooms.

The deputy then attempted to place Rhodes under arrest and when he grabbed her left arm, reports state the woman closed her free hand around her cell phone and began punching the deputy in the face and eye multiple times.

The deputy was able to force the woman to the force the woman to the ground and request backup.

The woman reportedly clawed both of the deputy’s wrists, leaving small cuts as she attempted to get free.

Another deputy arrived to take Rhodes to jail and reported that she broke a door handle in the patrol car on the way to the detention center.

Rhodes was charged with public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with assault, and malicious damage to real property. She was released on bond late Sunday night.

