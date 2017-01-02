Police investigating after bullet fired into Greenville church

Shots were fired at New Beginnings Church in Greenville. (Jan 2,2017 FOX Carolina)

Police are investigating after a shot was fired into a Greenville church.

The shot was fired through a window of New Beginnings Church on Bethel Street sometime between 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to an investigative report.

Church members discovered a bullet hole in a window facing Austin Alley when they arrived for church on Sunday.

Police arrived at found damage to the window and to the opposite wall inside the church. Church members also found bullet fragments in the building, which they set on a church pew.

Police searched the area outside the church for shell casings but did not locate any.

No suspects were named and no one was in the church when the shot was fired.

