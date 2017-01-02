Newly-elected Upstate officials sworn-in on Tuesday - FOX Carolina 21

Newly-elected Upstate officials sworn-in on Tuesday

The first week of January brought big changes for some Upstate communities as several new sheriffs and council members were sworn-in to office.

Here is a list of the officials sworn-in and the locations where their ceremonies took place:

  • The swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected Oconee County council members Wayne McCall, Julian Davis and Glenn Hart, took place at 5:30 p.m. on 415 S. Pine Street, Walhalla.
  • Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride was be sworn-in at the Council Chambers of the Historic Courthouse in Anderson County at 6 p.m.
  • The swearing-in ceremony for Pickens County council elected officials took place at 6 p.m. at the County Council Auditorium of the Pickens County Administration Facility located on 222 McDaniel Avenue.
  • The swearing-in ceremony of Greenwood County’s 9th Sheriff, Dennis Kelly, was held at 6:30 p.m. in the Greenwood County Courthouse. The Greenwood County Clerk of Court and the 8th Circuit Solicitor were also sworn-in during the same ceremony.
  • In Newberry County, Sheriff Lee Foster, along with the Deputy Sheriffs were sworn-in at 3 p.m. in the Main Courtroom of the Newberry County Court House. According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, this was Sheriff Foster’s eight swearing-in ceremony as he begins his 29th year as Sheriff.
  • In Spartanburg County, the installation ceremony for newly-elected members of County Council took place at 5:30 p.m. in the County Council Chambers of the Spartanburg County Administrative Office Building located at 366 North Church Street.
  • In Laurens County, Sheriff Don Reynolds was sworn-in at 5:40 p.m. at the Laurens Co. Courthouse.

