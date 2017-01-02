Slow clearing today, snow watch for late week

Few morning showers will dry out during the day, with mild temperatures in the mid-60s by the afternoon. Tonight, expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. By Thursday some much colder air moves in, and we could see a few brief snow showers in the mountains, especially late in the evening. We can’t rule out a flurry in the Upstate, but nothing much outside the higher elevations as it looks now.

Friday into the weekend is when the weather gets interesting. Cold air settles in, then a low pressure develops along the gulf coast. This is the PERFECT set-up to bring winter weather into the Carolinas, but the track of the low is very important. Right now I think we’ll see brief rain/snow mix in the Upstate Friday evening, then some light snow overnight before it tapers off Saturday morning. Heavier snow is possible in the mountains. The computer models are not in agreement on the amounts of snow and timing, so we’ll need to wait til mid-week to fine tune this forecast.

Just be aware that we could see some winter weather Friday night into Saturday, making roads slippery. We’ll keep you posted as we get more information.

For a more in-depth look at this weekend's snow chance, click here: http://www.foxcarolina.com/story/34170054/weekend-winter-storm-possibility

