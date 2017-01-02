Upstate business owner estimates $7k in merchandise stolen, property damage done after smash and grab

An Upstate business owner is asking the public to be on the lookout after his store was robbed of about $7,000 in merchandise early Monday morning.

Naeem Akhtar, the owner of Sunshine Wireless in Anderson, said five people walked into his store with trash bags around their legs and began smashing through each glass case and putting merchandise into the trash bags before fleeing the scene.

The reported incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Akhtar said the suspects used a crowbar to smash through the cases, and he believes there was about $7,000 worth of merchandise stolen and property damage done.

All of the glass cases in the store were replaced on Monday, but the suspects are still on the loose.

Surveillance footage has been released of the suspects during the act.

The Anderson Police Department is actively searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

