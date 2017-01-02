Boiling Springs community rallies around Frilot family through fundraiser

It hasn’t been an easy time for Madison Carr or the employees at Little Pigs Bar BBQ. A little more than a week ago, one of their own died in a car accident; Melissa Frilot. Her framed picture now greets customers, instead of the 19-year-old.

"She was always smiling when she worked,” explained Carr. “It wasn't like a job to her. She was so natural with her customers."

Carr not only worked with Frilot, but the two graduated from Chapman High School together. Now Melissa’s work family is helping the Frilot family during a rough time. They’re raising money to help cover funeral expenses.

"I am overwhelmed but I'm kind of not. Inman is such a small tight knit, everybody knows everybody. That type of community so when anything like this happens,” described Carr, “everybody sticks together and everybody comes together as one."

Madison Delk also worked with Melissa. She says Melissa’s heart is what drew so many people to the fundraiser.

"Everybody that knew Melissa knew that she had such a big heart. Knew that she would do anything for anybody,” said Delk, “Her family was like that. There's been a lot of people and a lot of donations. It's been a really good turnout."

If there’s one message Carr hopes people take away from Melissa’s tragic death it’s this.

"Don't drink and drive,” said Carr.

Troopers charged 48-year-old Hollis Brock with two counts of felony DUI. They say his truck crashed head-on into Frilot's car on SC Highway 9 two days before Christmas, killing her and her friend Kortlynn Smith.

