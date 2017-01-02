Upstate family saves Midlands couple trapped on roof during house fire

Were they in the right place at the right time or was it something more, like divine intervention? No matter what you call it, there's a reason a couple from Taylors was in Edgefield last week.

"They only had minutes. I don't know how they made it, other than the grace of God," said Shannon Harrill.

Shannon Harrill, his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Jessika, were on the way to Augusta, Georgia early Thursday morning. Their daughter, Lauren, was in labor with their first granddaughter, Arrabelle.

"It had to be divine intervention," said Harrill.

Arrabelle was a week late, but Harrill says her late arrival is nothing short of a miracle.

The Harrills were about 30 minutes away from Augusta when they saw something that stopped them in their tracks.

"We looked over and this house was on fire," Harrill said. "The house was engulfed in flames, so we turned around and went back to help."

Harrill says he spotted Rusty and Deborah Prater standing on the roof of their Edgefield home.

"I was yelling and trying to get somebody's attention. I heard a voice say 'we're over here'," said Harrill.

Harrill says the flames were getting bigger, and he had to act fast.

"The smoke kept billowing, and I just kept thinking, 'how are they making it?'," said Harrill.

With only minutes to spare, Harrill says he found a ladder and was able to help the Praters down from the roof.

Harrill says he doesn't consider himself a hero, but believes his granddaughter's birth led them to the fire.

"Arrabelle means submission to prayer," said Harrill.

The Harrills say Arrabelle is living up to her name and answered prayers even before she came into the world.

