Fire chief: Greer house fire determined suspicious, may be crime-related

Firefighters were called to battle a fire at a home on Buddy Avenue in Greer early Tuesday morning, which us now being considered suspicious.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. The home is located in the Brookhaven community.

The roof of the home was completely destroyed by the flames.

By 5:30 a.m. the fire was out and firefighters were mopping up.

Fire Chief Phil Jolley said the cause of the fire was under investigation. He said the house was vacant and did not have power or water service for several months. He said the owner had been doing renovations.

After the investigation was complete, Chief Jolley said they determined the fire was suspicious in nature and that start of the fire may have involved a crime.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is now investigating.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.