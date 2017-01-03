Weekend winter storm possibility

Our eyes are on Friday night and Saturday for the POTENTIAL of our first snow of the season in the western Carolinas.

For those of you who’ve been monitoring forecasts since the weekend, you may have heard about a similar possibility of that on Thursday.

I’ll clear that up right now and say that there is a cold front set to move through that day which might cause a few snow showers to form in the mountains, but it doesn’t look to amount to much if any accumulation.

As far as this weekend is concerned, the various computer models we use to forecast these events have been all over the place and still are Tuesday morning.

From the get-go, the GFS (American) model was the one that was really gung ho for a heavy snow event with the most moisture and a big push of cold air.

The European and Canadian models on the other hand, were on board for the push of cold air, but kept the moisture along the coast which would result in little to no snow for us.

Looking at those same models this morning, it was the European who had more moisture (and thus a heavier snow event) and the GFS that kept it on the coast (resulting in little no snow).

So, they basically flip-flopped between Monday night and Tuesday morning, which just goes to show that there is still lots of uncertainty with this storm which, by the way, has barely even formed yet well off to the west.

There’s no need to call off any weekend travel plans yet, but just be aware that there is a possibility for snow from Friday into Saturday.

