Police: Man taken for evaluation after overnight incident in Easley

Easley police said a man was taken to the hospital for evaluation after barricading himself in a vehicle with a weapon early Tuesday morning, Easley police said.

The incident began along West Main Street near the Dollar General.

Police said the man locked himself inside a car and threatened to harm himself. Eventually, officers were able to talk the man into putting the gun down.

Police say the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

