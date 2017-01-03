Police: Man taken for evaluation after overnight incident in Eas - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man taken for evaluation after overnight incident in Easley

Posted: Updated:
All police calls can be deadly All police calls can be deadly
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Easley police said a man was taken to the hospital for evaluation after barricading himself in a vehicle with a weapon early Tuesday morning, Easley police said.

The incident began along West Main Street near the Dollar General.

Police said the man locked himself inside a car and threatened to harm himself. Eventually, officers were able to talk the man into putting the gun down.

Police say the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.