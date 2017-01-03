Injuries reported in crash involving school bus

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol and Greenville County deputies were called to a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Easley Bridge Road near St. Francis Hospital just after 7 a.m.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, injuries were reported in the crash but dispatchers said they had received no reports that children were hurt.

The bus belonged to Legacy Charter School, according to a spokesperson from Greenville County Schools.

