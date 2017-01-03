Injuries reported in crash involving school bus - FOX Carolina 21

Injuries reported in crash involving school bus

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX Carolina) (File/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol and Greenville County deputies were called to a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Easley Bridge Road near St. Francis Hospital just after 7 a.m.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, injuries were reported in the crash but dispatchers said they had received no reports that children were hurt.

The bus belonged to Legacy Charter School, according to a spokesperson from Greenville County Schools.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.