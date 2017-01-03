Emergency crews called to free person trapped by machine in Walgreens Distribution Center

Emergency responders were called to the Walgreens Distribution Center in Anderson County after receiving reports that a person was trapped by a machine Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said they received a call at 8:17 a.m. that a person had been pinned by a machine in the facility on Alliance Parkway just off Highway 81.

Dispatchers said EMS and the county fire department responded

Walgreen's corporate office released this statement a short time later:

“We can confirm that we had a person injured at the Anderson distribution center this morning. The individual was transported to the hospital and we are looking into what happened.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.