Emergency crews called to free person trapped by machine in Walgreens Distribution Center

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced a press conference on Thursday to discuss the flow of narcotics in the county.More >
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >
The hunt is on for the person who shot and killed a woman who was placed in a wheelchair and left at Palmetto Health Richland.More >
SC Highway Patrol troopers are responding to the scene of a fatal wreck in Cherokee County, according to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information System.More >
After bystander video of an incident involving law enforcement and two juveniles was posted on social media, Spartanburg police has responded by released body cam footage.More >
The couple arrested for the bizarre Baxley assault appeared in court for the first time since surrendering Wednesday.More >
A police presence gathered outside a Gaffney night club early Saturday after reports of a shooting with injuries.More >
Multiple fire units were dispatched to the scene of a reported fire at Spartanburg Regional Saturday morning.More >
A Greenville County man captured footage of a black bear walking though his front yard on Saturday.More >
Gospel music benefit night honors fallen Master Deputy Devin Hodges. (7/8/17)More >
Bear, trapped in SUV after breaking in, totals it from inside. (7/8/17)More >
A benefit fundraiser was held for the family of fallen Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges on Saturday.More >
Storms leave damage across the Upstate. (7/8/17)More >
The sheriff said 2 people were injured when a plane crashed near the Greenwood County Airport Friday morning.More >
BBQ & Blues Festival in Greenwood. (7/6/17)More >
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the former Cateechee Mill facility in Central.More >
The iconic 'Clemson House' sign was removed from the building on the Clemson University campus on July 6, 2017.More >
