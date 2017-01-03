Girls Scouts offering 2 new S'mores flavors during 2017 cookie season

The Girl Scouts are celebrating their 100th year selling cookies with two new flavors.

In 2017, Girl Scouts will offer two new takes on S’mores.

There is a chocolate-covered version and a graham cracker sandwich cookie version.

According to the Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands the first Girl Scouts cookie sale took place in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project.

Since then, the organization said the Girl Scout Cookie Program evolved into a vehicle for teaching five essential skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Kim Hutzell, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands, released this statement on the anniversary.

“To think that for 100 years Girl Scouts have been powering their experiences through the sale of cookies is inspiring. We thank the communities we serve for supporting the financial education and incredible experiences offered to girls through the sale of Girl Scout cookies. I am so thrilled that, as an organization, we’ve reached such an important milestone—celebrating 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies,” said Sylvia Acevedo, interim CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long been the engine that powers Girl Scouts on every level. Cookie earnings fund local council programming for girls and allow girls to do incredible things of their own choosing—from civic-engagement projects to educational travel opportunities, and beyond. Each box of delicious Girl Scout Cookies®, and the entrepreneurial skills gained by participating in the Girl Scout Cookie program, helps girls fulfill their dreams, follow their passions, take the lead in their lives and communities, and change the world.”

Hutzell said the Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands will two cookie rallies in the Upstate on Saturday.

The events will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville and the Clemson United Methodist Church in Clemson from noon to 2 p.m.

During the events, the girls will participate in campout and cookie themed activities like; Build your own S’mores trivia, multiple arts and crafts, a cookie tasting, and change making and customer service stations.

