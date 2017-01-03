Police close roads in Greer for helicopter HVAC installation

An overview of the roads that will be closed (Greer Police Department)

The Greer Police Department announced they will be blocking roads on Wednesday while helicopters install air conditioner units.

According to police, the Greer Traffic and K9 team will close Genoble and Robinson Road at approximately 8:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. They stated this closure will be required for a flight path for a helicopter crane that will be lifting and setting 40 air conditioning units.

Police said barricades will be in place and drivers are encouraged to use other routes away from the area.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.