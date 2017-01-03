Report: Bond set at $140k for suspect connected to multiple Anderson Co. car break-ins

Anderson County deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection with a series of car break-ins in the Upstate.

Officials began an investigation into several car break-ins that occurred in the early morning hours of January 2 along Ashwood Lane in Anderson.

Deputies said six vehicles were broken into along that street and on Centerville Road.

The sheriff's office said investigators later identified 28-year-old Terrace O’Bryan Irby as the suspect. Warrants were issued for his arrest.

Friday, deputies announced they had taken Irby into custody just after 2 p.m. by members of the Sheriff's Fugitive Investigations Unit.

Deputies say Irby was taken into custody without incident and then transported to the Anderson County Detention Center. There, he will be served with six outstanding warrants for breaking into motor vehicles.

Irby is also being held for probation violation.

At a bond hearing Saturday, Irby was given a $140,000 total bond for his charges.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.