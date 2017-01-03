Spartanburg School District mourns death of board member

Spartanburg School District Three is mourning the loss of one of its district leaders, board member Tracy Schultz who passed away on Jan 2.

“Tracy always brightened everyone’s day with his one of a kind humor and overall lighthearted personality. He will be missed by all the District Three family.” Kevin Lee, chairman of the Spartanburg School District Three Board, said.

According to the School District, Schultz was first elected to the Board in 2005, he was re-elected to serve in 2009 and 2013. Schultz was instrumental in implementing a mobile learning initiative that transformed teaching and learning. He was an advocate for their early childhood initiatives, performing arts programs, athletics, as well as career and technology education programs.

“His leadership and drive to make our district one of the best in the upstate will be missed.” Kenny Blackwood, superintendent of Spartanburg District Three said.

The receiving of friends will take place from 3:30 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. with the funeral following at 5 p.m. on Jan 4 at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

