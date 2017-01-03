Police: Man charged after multiple NC bank robberies, suspicious - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man charged after multiple NC bank robberies, suspicious package found

Posted: Updated:
Asheville bank robbery suspect (Source: APD) Asheville bank robbery suspect (Source: APD)
Robbery at Asheville Savings Bank (Jan. 3, 2017/FOX Carolina) Robbery at Asheville Savings Bank (Jan. 3, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Robbery at Asheville Savings Bank (Jan. 3, 2017/FOX Carolina) Robbery at Asheville Savings Bank (Jan. 3, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville police said they are investigating a bank robbery in which a suspect left a suspicious package on the counter Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at Asheville Savings Bank on Patton Avenue.

Police said the suspect entered the bank just prior to 11:13 a.m. and fled the scene with cash before officers arrived.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black jacket, and black hat.

The bank was evacuated after police said the suspect left a suspicious package on the bank counter.

The bomb squad was called to investigate the package. Just before 1 p.m., police said the suspicious device was rendered safe and recovery efforts were underway.

Later on Tuesday, police said a bank robbery occurred elsewhere in Buncombe County with a similarly-described suspect. Investigators said the suspect, John Kershaw Barette, was stopped in Haywood County.

Barette, of Waynesville, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and perpetrating a hoax by use of a false bomb or other device.

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office also interviewed the suspect, who may be facing additional charges.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.