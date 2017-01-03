Police: Man charged after multiple NC bank robberies, suspicious package found

Asheville police said they are investigating a bank robbery in which a suspect left a suspicious package on the counter Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at Asheville Savings Bank on Patton Avenue.

Police said the suspect entered the bank just prior to 11:13 a.m. and fled the scene with cash before officers arrived.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black jacket, and black hat.

The bank was evacuated after police said the suspect left a suspicious package on the bank counter.

The bomb squad was called to investigate the package. Just before 1 p.m., police said the suspicious device was rendered safe and recovery efforts were underway.

Later on Tuesday, police said a bank robbery occurred elsewhere in Buncombe County with a similarly-described suspect. Investigators said the suspect, John Kershaw Barette, was stopped in Haywood County.

Barette, of Waynesville, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and perpetrating a hoax by use of a false bomb or other device.

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office also interviewed the suspect, who may be facing additional charges.

