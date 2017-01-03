Report: Robbery suspect arrested after being held by bystanders

The Greenville Police Department responded to a robbery that occurred on Monday at the Handee Mart in Pendleton Street.

Police said that while en route to the incident, officers were advised by dispatch that two individuals were in pursuit of the robbery suspect.

According to deputies, the two men stated they observed the robbery suspect in front of the Handee Mart, acting suspiciously just a few minutes prior to the robbery. The individuals stated as soon as they heard a victim shout "stop him," they both began to chase the robbery suspect on foot, tackled him up against the wall and detained him until police arrived.

Police said that further investigation, revealed that 28-year-old man Brian Damon Turner, entered the store and assaulted two cashiers, pulled the store’s cash register from the counter and exited the store with the register which contained $76.81. Investigators said one of the clerks had bruising on both her arms.

Police said Turner was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery and two counts of assault and battery in the third degree.

